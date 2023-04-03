After the premiere of the second season of the Netflix reality show “I’m Georgina”Netizens have been commenting on the life of the couple and mother of the last three children of Cristiano Ronaldo. A few days ago, the Spanish tiktoker Pablo Bone sparked controversy by narrating what it was like to work with the model when she was not yet a partner of the soccer star. He mentioned that they both worked at the luxury firm Gucci for up to two months before she became a celebrity. Likewise, he stated that the influencer also always had “airs of superiority” despite not enjoying a good economic level.

“Even though she didn’t have a lot of money or didn’t have the money she has now, she always had these airs of arrogance and superiority. In the end, she was always looking to hit the ball and that is why she worked in different luxury firms. She knew a lot of people in the nightlife scene in Madrid. She moved in environments with a lot of money. She lived in a very poor apartment, but she always wanted to move forward, grow, ”said the user.

#Georgina #Rodríguezs #colleague #reveals #work #air #superiority