Georgina Rodriguez shares an unbridled passion for luxury watches with her husband Cristiano Ronaldo. Over the last period, a very rare accessory has been added to the influencer’s prestigious watch collection which certainly has not gone unnoticed by web users. This is a Rolex whose value is mind-boggling. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Georgina Rodriguez usually wears luxury clothes and accessories. In addition to having a dream wardrobe made of designer clothes, bags and shoes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife is in possession of a prestigious watch collection within which they stand out two new creations.

We are talking about the model Hublot worth over 90,000 euros, which she herself showed off on the occasion of her children’s birthday and the very rare Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights by Jacob & Co, which he instead took with him on holiday to Sardinia. However, recently, the well-known model had the honor of adding to this collection a rare watch.

We’re talking about Rolex Daytona in 18k yellow gold, characterized by a green dial. His launch it occurred on the market in 2016 and was nicknamed the Rolex Daytona “John Mayer”, even though it makes no reference to or pays homage to the famous musician. But how much is yours? value?

Before it became rare, its list price was around 37,000 euros. With the passage of time, given the difficulty in finding it for important people, its value has reached 100,000 euros. Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife wore such a super luxurious accessory during the recording of a music video immediately capturing the attention of fans. Given its rarity, people also own the jewel vip Drake, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Adam Levine.