Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo relax on the boat. And the influencer shows off dreamy micro-bikini

Georgina Rodríguez great protagonist of this summer 2023. After the months spent largely in Saudi Arabia beside her beloved CR7the model and influencer (over 50 million followers, undisputed social empress) can now show off bikinis and swimsuits that highlight her perfect physique.

But the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo she knows how to be seductive even with classy dresses, really sensual on her. For example with a yellow dress (by stylist Dav Martens): miniskirt that enhances her perfect legs and upper part of the dress with a slight transparency even more suggestive given the breathtaking curves of Georgina Rodriguez.





(Instagram photo Georginagio)

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo hot holidays

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have conquered Sardinia in this early summer: you deserve holidays in Costa Smeralda, in Porto Cervo for the model and the footballer of Al-Nassr (which is hoarding champions together with other Arab clubs: here the latest offers to Zaniolo, Zielinsky, the shock relaunch for Pogba and more).





Cristiano Ronaldo takes a dip in the sea of ​​Sardinia (Instagram georginagio)



Georgina Rodriguez, then, as they said, makes the fans dream. CR7’s partner shows off her explosive curves with fabulous microkinis on her. (see gallery above with photos)

