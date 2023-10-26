Georgina Rodriguez at the stadium: super sexy lady CR7 in the stands. And Ronaldo scores a brace (photo Instagram georginagio)

Georgina Rodriguez sexy at the stadium for Cristiano Ronaldo’s match

Georgina Rodriguez is a show at the stadium before the Al-Nassar match which sees Cristiano Ronaldo as protagonist: yellow Riyadh team shirt, super tight jeans and vertiginous black crocodile boots.

Lady CR7 is very sensual and the photos published on social media make fans happy (over 52 million on Ig). The shots posted by the model are taken with an empty stadium, so as not to offend the sensitivity of the Arabs.



Then Georgina enjoyed the exploits of her beloved Cristiano from the stands (together with her children) and he, like a thousand times in his career, did not disappoint the expectations of Rodriguez and all his fans around the world: two goals in the Asian Champions League match.

“We won!” wrote the partner of the former Juventus and Real Madrid striker, with hashtag #family. And in 24 hours the social photos almost reached 5 million likes from fans of Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

