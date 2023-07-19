Georgina Rodriguez, sensual transparencies and heart attack micro bikini by lady CR7

Georgina Rodríguez is absolutely one of the queens of this hot summer 2023.

Lady CR7 from the most beautiful seas in the world (see: Costa Smeralda) has published some spectacular shots of his holidays with Cristiano Ronaldo and family (the former Juventus and Real Madrid star is resting after a very long season: first at Manchester United, then the World Cup in Qatar and then moving to Saudi Arabianew promised land of world football).

The influencer unsheathed bikinis and costumes that, worn by her, leave the followers breathless (and how many it has: over 50 million!). But even when she shows off with transparencies and little dresses, he is certainly no less sensual. Far from it.

Look in the gallery at the photos from… Ballon d’Or of lady CR7, Georgina Rodriguez in this summer 2023.

