Georgina Rodriguez did not skimp on resources to entertain Cristiano Ronaldo for his 37th birthday, celebrated on February 5. Through Instagram, the influencer and businesswoman of Argentine origin surprised her partner with a new jewel for the car collection that the soccer star owns, which includes a silver Buggati Chiron, a black Ferrari, a McLaren Senna, a white Rolls Royce station wagon, to name a few.

CR7’s gift

Georgina Rodríguez shared with her 33.4 million followers on Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being surprised with a luxurious van Cadillac Escalade 5.5 meters longwith a motor of up to 420 horsepower.

Being a high-end vehicle, its cost is estimated to exceed 75,000 euros or 100,000 dollars. To this must be added the cost that the model had to pay to bring the vehicle as it was not available for sale even though it had to be imported directly from England.

Georgina Rodriguez’s message

“Happy 37 years to the love of my life. We love you infinity. Best father and life partner that God has been able to assign us. Fighter and deserving of all the good things that happen to you. You are perfection and inspiration, Cristiano” Georgina Rodríguez wrote in her dedication to the Manchester United player.

6.2.2022 | Post by Georgina Rodríguez for Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthday. Photo: capture Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram

Previously, the soccer player shared a photo with his partner with the following message: “Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations. But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, the values ​​that make it all worthwhile.” .