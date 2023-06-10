Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo, children’s birthday party

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated their children’s birthday in Madrid, the twins Eva and Mateo born in 2017 (from a surrogate mother) with a double cake (themed the Little Mermaid for her, with a football background for him). The couple also has Cristiano Jr (eldest son of CR7, mother whose identity has never been revealed), Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

The girlfriend of the former Juventus and Real Madrid striker at the party showed a look with luxury jewels, a short cream-colored dress and a pair of purple boots. Many have noticed the photo with the watch worn by Georgina Rodriguez: a Hublot signed creation, Spirit of Big Bang King Gold Rainbow with a gold case, small precious stones of all colors on the dial, multicolor alligator leather strap and rubber black. A super luxury watch worth between 90 and 100 thousand euros. Meanwhile CR7 enjoys a bit of relaxation: Cristiano Ronaldo in fact closed the championship to Al-Nassr in second place (Al Itthiad won the Saudi Pro League and hired Karim Benzema for next season)

