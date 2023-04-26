Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in crisis? “He’s fed up.” The gossip from Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez would be in crisis. The gossip is a bit of a thriller and leaves the fans of CR7 and the beautiful model displaced given that the couple on social media would seem close-knit and in love as always. Read, the broadcast Noite das Estrelas, gossip program that airs on CMTV in Portugalhosted the psychologist Quintino Aries according to which CR7 would be fed up and the discomfort would have started in conjunction with the release of the TV series “I’m Georgina”.

“Cristiano is not happy. Georgina spends the day closed in a shopping center in Riyadh and this is one of the reasons why the footballer starts to find this story not funny. All he does is spend, spend and spend. And worst of all, he thinks he lives up to Ronaldo’s standards. And he doesn’t like this,” commented Daniel Nascimento, host of the program.

Journalist Léo Caeiro also argues that the story is almost over: “I’ve been saying that for months. They are not well and are likely to separate. The reality is that Cristiano Ronaldo is fed up with her. This is reality. I keep saying there will be no weddings”

