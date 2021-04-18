Georgina Rodríguez will make her acting debut with her participation in a production of Netflix.

The Argentine model, who grew up very young in Spain, shared the news on Instagram. What’s more, showed the welcome that the streaming platform gave him .

The girlfriend of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo expressed her joy at this turn in her career. In the post, he left a short message describing his feelings.

“Very happy and excited about this new project. Thank you family! ”, He wrote in the post. Many of her friends and colleagues complimented her in the comments.

It is known that this reality show will show the day to day of the model with her four children. Also, of his friendships and coexistence with the footballer of the Italian club Juventus.

“The best thing about this reality show is going to be discovering what the world would be like if it were for Georgina Rodríguez,” is the only advance from Netflix Spain on the project.

Giorgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo for Valentine’s Day

The model shared on her social networks the romantic gift that Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated to her for Valentine’s Day, on February 14, 2021.

In her Instagram stories, the mother of the family showed the bouquet of roses that the footballer gave her.

Both form one of the more stable and media couples of sport. Cristiano Jr., Alana Martina and twins Eva María and Mateo are their four children.

