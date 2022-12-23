Cristiano Ronaldo-Al Nassr agreement to the details

While the negotiation between Cristiano Ronaldo and theAl Nassr trained by Rudy Garcia looks at the details (200 million euros per season, and a future as ambassador until 2030 for the promotion of the 2020 World Cup with a salary – according to Marca – even higher), Georgina Rodríguez in recent days she told herself in a long interview for Elle Spain.

Georgina Rodriguez debunks the fake news about her and Ronaldo’s family

There companion of CR7 he admitted that 2022 was the most complicated year of his life. But Georgina Rodríguez she also took off a few pebbles from her shoes. First of all about fake news which are told on his behalf. “If you google my name today, it turns out that I’m in a quarrel with Cristiano’s family, that I have a sister who asks me for money and that I don’t know what happened with Rosalía. My life is much simpler than all this : I don’t like conflicts, I never fight with anyone… but the worst thing is that all that information is a lie”.

Georgina Rodriguez on female haters

Georgina Rodríguezwhich on Instagram is influencers successful with his 42.5 million followers, he also spoke on the topic of haters. “I realized that we women are the most critical of ourselves. We like to shout that we are champions of the cause, but if you enter my Instagram, 95% of the criticism I receive with every step I take comes from women. Sometimes we ask for rights that we ourselves do not respect. It seems to me that we still have a lot to do in this regard”.

Georgina Rodriguez: I don’t care if I have a few extra pounds because happiness doesn’t weigh

The cCristiano Ronaldo’s partner he also touched on the theme of beauty: “I take care of myself because I want to live many years, because I want to see my children grow up, because I want to continue enjoying life. And I don’t care if I have a few extra pounds because happiness doesn’t weigh or bother”.

Georgina Rodriguez and love with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez and love with CR7: “We fell in love at first sight, when I saw him for the first time I felt time had stopped. I’ve never seen a man so handsome, so attentive… He’s the most handsome man my eyes have ever seen. And yes, I’m the girlfriend of the best footballer in the world, but there’s no need for people – and many of them women – to use it in a derogatory way. Clearly my relationship with him has allowed me to realize many of the my dreams, but I’ve always put the same passion into everything I’ve done”.

