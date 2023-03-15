Georgina Rodoriguez goal from Arabia: provocative cleavage for Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner

Cristiano Ronaldo European football fans miss so much, but also the beautiful Georgina Rodríguez it is regretted in the Old Continent.

As you know, the couple moved in Saudi Arabia given that CR7 was signed byAl-Nassr (el’Al Hilal is ready for a thousand and one nights offer – around 220 million – to bring Messi to challenge him, remembering the Real Madrid-Barcelona Classics) after the World Cup played in Qatar at the end of 2022 and the divorce with the Manchester United.

Luckily social networks keep us close CR7 and his partner, including photos, posts and videos. For example, Georgina Rodríguez (which will be back up from March 24th Netflix with his docu-series ‘Soy Georgina‘) posted a few shots before one photo shooting: fuego red dress, silk scarf and decidedly provocative neckline for lady CR7 looking beautifully diva more than ever… WATCH THE GALLERY

