The story of Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, the protagonist of a docufiction coming to Netflix
Amazing how life can change overnight. So it was for Georgina Rodriguez when he met Cristiano Ronaldo. His docufiction on Netflix is coming on January 27th. The model shared a small preview on her social networks, in which she tells how it all started: “My arrival in Madrid was terrible. I was looking for a cheap apartment, at 300 euros. And I ended up sleeping in an apartment that used to be a storage room. Cold in winter and hot in summer … The day I met Christian, my life has changed “. The billboards of the series dedicated to her depict her majestic and with a slogan that well summarizes her difficult beginnings: “He used to sell bags in Serrano, now he collects them”.
January 7, 2022 (change January 7, 2022 | 17:16)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Georgina #Rodriguez #arrival #Madrid #terrible #lived #closet
Leave a Reply