Amazing how life can change overnight. So it was for Georgina Rodriguez when he met Cristiano Ronaldo. His docufiction on Netflix is ​​coming on January 27th. The model shared a small preview on her social networks, in which she tells how it all started: “My arrival in Madrid was terrible. I was looking for a cheap apartment, at 300 euros. And I ended up sleeping in an apartment that used to be a storage room. Cold in winter and hot in summer … The day I met Christian, my life has changed “. The billboards of the series dedicated to her depict her majestic and with a slogan that well summarizes her difficult beginnings: “He used to sell bags in Serrano, now he collects them”.