Georgina Rodriguez mini-dress in white, lady Ronaldo: side B from.. Champions

A white dress or playsuit that enhances Georgina Rodriguez’s curves. Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner teases fans with some intriguing social photos. See the gallery on the side. More beautiful than ever, the 29-year-old influencer born in Argentina and linked to CR7 since 2017 who, just a few weeks ago, had left everyone speechless with her sexy look shown at the stadium during an Al Nassr match, the team where CR7 plays. An intriguing outfit, but too sensual for the habits and customs of Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Champions League with… Al Nassr

Speaking of football. In recent days, the rumor, already circulated in the past, according to which the UEFA intends to invite Al Nassr to the 2024-25 Champions Leaguewith the motivation that the Saudi club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays it is one of the three most popular clubs in the world.

But so far there are no confirmations and UEFA let it be known that nothing has changed compared to what he declared president Aleksander Čeferin a few weeks ago: “I can say that only European clubs are eligible to participate in the Champions League, Europa League or Europa League.”

