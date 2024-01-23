Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo, stars of the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez enchanted when she accompanied Cristiano Ronaldo to the Joy Awards ceremony in Riyadh (where the couple lives, the former Juventus and Real Madrid star plays for Al-Nassr) in a gala evening full of VIPs and personalities (from Eva Longoria to John Cena, passing through Gloria Gaynor or Anthony Hopkins). The event celebrates prominent figures in various industries, including sports, music and cinema, spread across 15 categories.

Georgina Rodriguez, lady Ronaldo with crystal dress, look… Kardashian

The 30-year-old Argentine model and influencer focused on an international diva look, with a truly glamorous touch. Lady CR7 wore a strapless dress made especially for her by Lena Berisha, a brand that dresses stars such as Beyoncé and the Kardashiansand was made entirely with crystals. Not only. For Georgina Rodriguez also a necklace with large stones on the neck, paired with a bracelet worn just over the Le Silla velvet glove.





