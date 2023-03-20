Georgina Rodriguez has a double: Mya Mills, the Wag who scores goals on the Web and in fashion

Does Georgina Rodriguez have a lookalike? Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend it has a mix of class and beauty that makes it unique and famous all over the world. In recent months she has followed CR7 in his adventure in Saudi Arabia at Al-Nassr (over the last weekend the former Juventus and Real Madrid star was the protagonist: he scored from a free kick, then conceded the decisive penalty to a teammate in the 2-1 victory over Abha) and continues to update his millions and millions of fans (47.1 million on Instagram) with photos and videos of his work and daily commitments (ifirst of all that photo with a generous pre-shooting neckline). But in these hours a double of the beautiful Georgina Rodriguez has appeared: Mya Mills. Let’s find out who it is.

See also Which teams could Spain face on their way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup final? Georgina Rodriguez (Lapresse)



Who is Georgina Rodriguez’s double: Mya Mills, model and girlfriend of a Premier League footballer

Georgina Rodriguez’s impersonator is Mya Mills. The young model (born in 2001) is also linked as lady CR7 to the world of football. Indeed it is engaged to 27-year-old Said Benrahmawho won’t be a Ballon d’Or champion like Cristiano Ronaldo, but he’s still an excellent player in the English Premier League (West Ham Utd attacking midfielder: dribbling, assists and sense of goal in his luggage) and the Algerian national team. Mya Mills was born in the UK and, as mentioned, works in the fashion industry collaborating with several bhigh-end rands (such as FashionNova, Loung Underwear and Oh Polly).

Mya Mills (Instagram myamills)



In the past, the model and influencer (almost 650,000 followers) has been at the center of gossip about her relationship with rapper Digga D. In 2021 they separated and for about a year her heart has been beating for the footballer Said Benrahma.







