Georgina Rodriguez denies the crisis with CR7, but the rumors don’t stop

Georgina Rodriguez’s denial was not enough to appease the rumors that the Argentine model and Cristiano Ronaldo are increasingly in crisis.

In recent days, in fact, there were rumors of a possible break between the two.

“Cristiano is not happy. Georgina spends the day locked up in a shopping mall in Riyadh and this is one of the reasons why the footballer is starting to find this story not very funny. All he does is spend, spend and spend. And worst of all, he thinks he lives up to Ronaldo’s standards. And he doesn’t like this,” said one of the guests of the Portuguese show Noite das Estrelas who cited sources close to the couple.

“I’ve been saying this for months. They are not well and are likely to separate. The reality is that Cristiano Ronaldo is fed up with her. This is reality. I keep saying there will be no wedding. They are together for marketing reasons” added a Lusitanian journalist.

Indiscretions that, after a few days of silence, were denied by Georgina Rodriguez who, among the stories of her profile Instagram wrote an unequivocal message: “The envious invents the rumor, the gossip spreads it and the idiot believes it”.

Despite this, however, the TV program CMTV has returned to the fray on the subject with a new indiscretion: “Georgina would be a very presumptuous woman, who would not like her mother-in-law at all”.

Therefore, even the mother of the Portuguese champion would not be happy with her son’s relationship with the Argentine model.