In the second part of the documentary ‘I’m Georgina’, which is about to premiere this Friday, March 24, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend reviews the last year of her life, in which she says that she lived “the best and the worst moment of my life”, when last April she gave birth to Bella Esmeralda while saying goodbye to Ángel, the other baby she was expecting. In addition, the one from Jaca confesses that she had three abortions before becoming pregnant with the twins.

In the program, a more vulnerable Georgina than ever is discovered who comes to reveal her fears in the gynecologist for the three losses she had had prior to her last pregnancy. “Every time she went to the gynecologist at night she had nightmares,” she says. “In each ultrasound she was very afraid, she tensed me a lot, because previously I had three abortions and I came home broken,” she recounts.

A situation that became complicated after the man she was expecting died after giving birth. «They were born on Easter Monday, the most awaited moment arrives and your heart stops. Bella was born strong and healthy, but a piece of my heart flew away, “he recalls and explains that Cristiano Ronaldo was in charge of telling his children what had happened. “I will never be the same,” he says.