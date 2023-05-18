Wanda Nara, twerking queen at Bresh

Wanda Nara show at Bresh (one of the most loved and trendy parties in Argentina) in which he participated together with his sister Zaira twerking on stage for the evening to the delight of his fans.

A performance from… degree in twerking with 110 cum laude for the showgirl (in recent weeks the protagonist overseas at the conduction of the local version of masterchef) which also appeared with transparent t-shirt without bra underneath, a spectacular nude look (see the photos here).

Georgina Rodriguez in twerking class: what a talent Lady Ronaldo

And then, here is Georgina Rodriguez as a sensual dancer. In the past few hours, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner has published a video in which she is seen in a twerk lesson. The 29-year-old model and influencer moved to the notes of Papi Chulo… Te Traigo El Mmmm, Lorna’s hit. To direct it here is a star of this dance: the famous Colombian teacher Jack Gómez (we could call him the… Cristiano Ronaldo of Twerking).

“First Twerk Lesson”, wrote Lady CR7 on social media accompanying the video, then reposted by his teacher (“Today I had a lesson with this queen”). The result? Georgina Rodriguez, in skintight joggers and matching tophas garnered the consent of his fans: “What style”… “How wonderful” the comments.

