One year after mourning, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo they tell the moment when their little Angeltwin of Bella, is died shortly after birth. In a new documentary on the life of the couple, there is also talk of this difficult time for the family of the Portuguese soccer champion. Recovering after that news was not easy.

On April 25, 2022 Cristiano and Georgina welcomed Bella Esmeralda into their large family. A happy event accompanied, however, by a mourning difficult to overcome. After his birth, his twin brother Angel passed away: his heart suddenly stopped.

It is with our deepest sadness that we must announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their assistance and support.

It wasn’t easy for the couple and almost a year later, the 29-year-old Spanish influencer tells another detail that had been kept silent until now.

Every time I went to the gynecologist at night I had nightmares because I was worried about the position they would be in, what the birth would be like, if it was a C-section. I was very scared with every ultrasound. I was feeling very tense as I had had three previous miscarriages.

The mourning of Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo, a mourning that no parent should feel

After giving birth, little Angel suddenly passed away. Returning home was not easy. The couple agreed to keep the strictest secrecy, broken only a year apart for the documentary of Soy Georginawhich will be released on Netflix on March 24, 2023.