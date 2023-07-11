Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo, hot holidays in Sardinia. The photos

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez allowed themselves some well-deserved rest: CR7 and the model went on holidays by the sea with a stop also in beautiful Sardinia.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have conquered Sardinia in recent days. The couple was the protagonist in this summer of 2023 which suddenly becomes hot in terms of weather.

The model-influencer and former Juventus and Real Madrid champion they indulged in a little vacation on the family yacht amidst breathtaking views and a fabulous sea. And the beautiful companion of CR7 is also fabulous: explosive curves enhanced by her microbikini. On the fingers then diamonds and spectacular rubies.

For Cristiano Ronaldo it is a break after an endless season: started with the Manchester United shirt, continued at the helm of Portugal in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and ended in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, in a championship that sees new stars arrive day after day. From Koulibaly to Benzema, passing through Milinkovic Savic (the market bomb of the last hour, the Sergeant leaves Lazio and will not go to Juventus), without forgetting Marcelo Brozovic or Ever Banega.

