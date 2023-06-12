Despite Georgina Rodríguez And Cristiano Ronaldo deny their alleged separation, rumors of a possible facade agreement between the two continue to spread. Last week TV GUIA spoke of a separation at home, saying that the two would be together mainly for their children.

It is also said that, on the occasion of Georgina’s first pregnancy, the two had established an agreement to protect the footballer’s assets. This agreement would include that the family home of La Finca (Pozuelo) would become Georgina’s and that she would receive a pension of around €100,000 a month for her entire life. Some conditions would have been changed upon the arrival of his daughter Bella Esmeralda. “We know from a very reliable and close source that Georgina, in addition to being the mother of Alana and Bella Esmeralda, is also the mother of the twins Eva and Matteo. That is, not the biological mother, but the children are registered in the registry office as hers and have her surnames.On December 18, 2018, Georgina Rodríguez traveled alone from Turin to Lugano, Switzerland, to register Alana Martina as a Portuguese citizen at the Portuguese consulate.Twins Eva and Mateo, born in the same year, were also registered , 2017. The Spanish-Argentine woman was traveling alone but with a document signed by Cristiano Ronaldo which gave her full powers to register her children”.