From Georgina to Ester Expósito. There were several celebrities who enjoyed authentic New Year’s Eve parties. Likewise, we have been able to appreciate her dazzling looks with which They caused thousands of ‘likes’ and comments on social networks.

December 31st translates into a day of celebrations that brought together the closest people of our favorite ‘celebs’. Without a doubt, the Instagram platform became a showcase of images that revealed to us the highlights of the last day of the year.

No less important, they also share clues about the latest trends and the garments that will be the ‘must have’ for the year 2025. It is for this reason that The ‘outfits’ of the people who most influence the fashion industry do not go unnoticed.

Rosalía and the Javis ‘party’

Rosalia @rosalia.vt | instagram

To welcome the year 2025, The Catalan singer surprised, at the Javis’s private party, with a maxi-bow with the colors of the Spanish flag. She also opted for a sophisticated black ballerina-style dress. A night where different personalities from film, television and the LGTB+ community also signed up.

Georgina Rodríguez in Dubai

Georgina-Rodriguez @geginagio | instagram

“For a 2025 full of light, love and health for everyone”, this was the Instagram message from the ‘influencer’ and protagonist of the program I am Georgina. Together with Cristiano Ronaldo and her children, we saw her enjoying family time on a luxurious yacht in Dubai. At the same time, he wore a spectacular Elisabetta Franchi white midi dress with geometric prints, long sleeves, open back and no neckline. In addition, she accessorized with pointed high heels, a red Hermès bag and a fur coat that gave her an elegant touch.

Tamara Falcó at a family gathering

Tamara Falco @tamara_falco | instagram

The Marchioness of Griñón and daughter of Isabel Preysler, had one of the most exclusive dinners around his family and friends. One night where Tamara, with a big smile, shone alongside the guests, wearing a black sequin jacket, a transparent blouse and a long tight skirt in silver tones.





Nuria Roca in Egypt (with typical outfits)

Nuria Roca @nuriarocagranell | instagram

The writer and television presenter went to an African country to spend the holidays with his family. Dancing and with a very traditional atmosphere, Nuria appeared, along with her husband, Juan del Val, in a ‘beige’ suit with a representation of the typical clothing of the region, and which had prints of Egyptian illustrations.

Ester Expósito at a party with friends

Ester Exposito @ester_exposito | instagram

The famous one is one of the young actresses who most influences the latest trends. This is how we saw her, in her Instagram stories, with a daring and avant-garde ‘look’ for a party she had with her friends. Between laughter and hugs, Expósito impacted with a White, mini, sleeveless dress made with circular transparencies.

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.