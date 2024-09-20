We will have to get used to the still long presence of Cristiano RonaldoHis wife, Georgina Rodriguez, said she sees her husband playing soccer for a long time before he retires.
Rest assured, Cristiano Ronaldo fans, you will still be able to enjoy the exploits of CR7. The Portuguese international said he wanted to surpass the 1,000-goal mark in his career before he retired.
His wife, Georgina Rodriguez, added an extra extra saying that she sees him playing until he is 50. “When Cris told me that he was going to play for Al-Nassr I felt very relieved because I was dying to leave Manchester. I knew that great things awaited us and we were all super motivated. I was very happy to settle in Saudi Arabia. It is incredible even today to see how football still motivates him as much as the day I met him. He will always give his all, when they ask me that Cristiano retires, I tell myself that he could retire at 50,” she said in the series. from Netflix about his life, Me, Georgina.
While it looked like the 2022 World Cup could be the Portuguese’s last, we could see a turnaround in his career. With his goal of 1,000 goals in mind, CR7 seems ready to compete in the 2026 World Cup in North America.
It would be a surprise, especially since he would be 41 years old. In addition, some Seleção fans asked him not to play for the national team anymore because of his lack of decisive contribution in attack. His Euro 2024 was particularly disappointing and criticised in his country. It is recalled that his contract with Al-Nassr expires in 2026 after an extension that is currently being negotiated.
