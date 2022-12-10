“Today your friend and coach decided to make a mistake. That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect. The same one who, when he let you onto the pitch, saw how everything had changed, but it was too late. You can’t underestimate the best player in the world, his most powerful ‘weapon’. You can’t defend someone who doesn’t deserve it. Life gives us lessons. Today we didn’t lose, we learned.” This is the Instagram post of Georgina Rodriguez, Argentine model and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, after Portugal’s elimination from the World Cup in Qatar. Her reference is obviously to coach Fernando Santos – already criticized by her after the match against Switzerland -, “guilty” of having fielded CR7 too late against Morocco.