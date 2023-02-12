She added, during her opening speech at the Seventh Public Finance Forum in the Arab Countries, held Sunday in Dubai, that “there are several risks that cause concern in the region… The Russian war in Ukraine and climate disasters may exacerbate the food deficit in the countries most vulnerable to risks, in addition to that The chronically high unemployment rate, especially among the youth, puts us in front of a huge threat to social stability.

Georgieva estimated that inflation in the region would exceed 10 percent for the fourth year in a row, while she expected the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council to continue to contain inflation.

With the slowdown in the global economy; The International Monetary Fund expects growth to decline in the Middle East and North Africa region as well, from 5.4 percent in 2022 to 3.2 percent this year, before rising to 3.5 percent in 2024.

In oil-exporting countries in particular, Georgieva saw that reducing production, according to the “OPEC +” agreement, may lead to a decline in total oil revenues, while challenges will continue in oil-importing countries.

And she considered that public debt is a major concern, as several economies in the region are facing a rise in debt-to-GDP ratios, which are close to 90 percent in some economies.

The IMF chief noted the “strong history” of cooperation within the Arab world, noting that over the past five years, for example, GCC countries have made available $54 billion in financing budget and balance-of-payments needs and provided support to low-income countries. and the fragile and conflict-affected countries in the region, through debt reduction and support for food security, including the $10 billion support announced by the Arab Coordination Group last year.

In turn, the Fund has provided nearly $20 billion in financial support to its member countries in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Arab world received more than $37 billion as part of the largest allocation of special drawing rights in the history of the Fund in 2021, which amounted to $650 billion.