In an interview with Bloomberg, Georgieva praised the other steps taken by Egypt, the second largest borrower from the IMF after Argentina, to correct the course of its crisis economy.

Egypt has devalued its currency three times since early 2022, and the pound has lost nearly half its value against the dollar.

Georgieva said, “Egypt is delaying the inevitable by refraining from doing so (devaluation of the currency) again, and the longer it waits, the worse it becomes.”