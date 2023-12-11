Georgiana Madalina, who died at just 34 years old, had given birth to her third daughter a month earlier: her husband asks for the truth

A story that sparked anger and pain. Georgiana Madalina she lost her life at just 34 years old, just over a month after the birth of her daughter. The husband has filed a complaint and is now asking for the truth to be shed light.

A pregnancy without problems, until the day of hospitalization to give birth to her daughter and finally hold her in her arms. However, things didn't go as planned. A painful birth, a painful epidural and then i strange headaches and the tiredness. For the doctors, however, it was normal and they reassured Georgiana Madalina. The newborn was born last October 20th and 3 days later, mother and daughter were discharged from the hospital and sent home.

The health of the new mother, however, is getting worse day by day. It was the husband who told what happened step by step. He and her mother-in-law took care of her until that tragic day. Constantin, this is her husband's name, had left the house to do the shopping. When she returned on November 2, she heard the newborn baby crying and the older one, only 6 years old, running in despair because her mother was in the room and wasn't responding. The man immediately called for help and, while waiting for 118, he tried to resuscitate the woman.

The hospitalization and death of Georgiana Madalina

Georgiana Madalina had suffered a cardiac arrest, the paramedics managed to restore her heartbeat and transported her to hospital under code red, where she was immediately hospitalized in the intensive care unit. Doctors have diagnosed severe bilateral pneumonia and identified two bacteria. It is not yet clear whether they were present before and during birth or whether she contracted them later.

For days, the new mother fought for her life, but He did not make it. In the end, doctors were forced to declare his death. The husband presented a report to the Carabinieri and, assisted by his lawyer, requests that all medical records be seized and that the truth be shed light. The lawyer also requested an autopsy, with a medical-legal board and a specialist gynecologist from outside the region.

The clinical course, the two previous pregnancies without problems and the young age of the victim lead us to seek certain answers about this tragedy. The complaint step is a must. And at the same time we will carry out medical-legal investigations with professionals of national caliber.

This is what was declared by the lawyer of the new mother's husband.