The holding of the next round of talks between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Grigory Karasin in Prague with the special representative of the Prime Minister of Georgia for relations with the Russian Federation Zurab Abashidze has been postponed from September to October, reports TASS.

Abashidze said that the Georgian side is monitoring the epidemic situation associated with the spread of COVID-19. According to him, the so-called second wave of the virus begins in a number of countries. Abashidze expressed hope that the meeting with Karasin will take place in October, since the negotiations will not take place in September.

Speaking about the possibility of restoring direct flights with the Russian Federation, which was interrupted in July 2019, the Georgian diplomat said that this issue could be included in the agenda.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Georgia announced the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. It is also known that weddings were banned in Georgia due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.