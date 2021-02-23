Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, after the arrest of MP Nika Melia, chairman of the opposition United National Movement party, called on all opposition forces to start a dialogue with the authorities about the country’s future.

“United National Movement” was founded by ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili.

“Today, when the law is fulfilled (Melia is arrested – Ed.) and the state has risen to its peak, I would like to call on all the political forces for which the country is dear to open a real dialogue, to speak not about what divides us, but about what should unite us, “Garibashvili quotes. First channel of Georgia on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to him, the government is ready for dialogue with the opposition “at any time and in any format.” The politician called for “taking care together” of strengthening statehood and independence, the democratic system, solving economic and social problems, Georgia’s integration into the European Union and NATO.

On the same day, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held talks with representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country on the subject of the arrest of the head of the opposition party.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current political processes and ways out of the current situation.

“The meeting participants once again emphasized the importance of continuing the processes in a constructive manner,” leads First channel of Georgia words of the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Currently at the residence of the European Union Ambassador to Tbilisi Karl Kharzel there is a meeting with representatives of the opposition. US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan is also participating in the negotiations. Diplomats talk about the need to de-escalate the situation.

Melia was detained on Tuesday morning. During a special operation, the police used pepper gas in the party’s office building.

Last week, a June 2019 riot court ordered the arrest of the politician.

The activists tried to prevent the arrest of the oppositionist by barricading the doors and windows of his office. As a result, more than 10 people were detained.

The Georgian opposition held protests near the building of the state chancellery in Tbilisi in support of Melia. According to the Georgian First Channel, the protesters blocked off the road in front of the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue and put up tents. They demand to release the politician and call early elections.

Several buses with police officers arrived at the government administration.

On the eve of the Georgian parliament approved the composition of the new Cabinet headed by a member of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Prime Minister Garibashvili and his government program.

Former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation last week due to disagreements with team members over Melia, who was ordered to be arrested by the court for failing to pay bail.