Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili hoped for unification with Abkhazia and South Ossetia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili hoped for peaceful reunification with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, reports RIA News. According to him, Tbilisi is doing everything to maintain peace and stability.

“I believe that our country will be reunited with a peaceful and correct policy,” he said during a visit to the Mukhatgverdi cemetery, where the soldiers who died in August 2008 are buried.

Garibashvili also stated that the current government of Georgia, unlike the previous one, cares about the interests of its people and state.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Georgia said that the government of the former President of the Republic, Mikheil Saakashvili, is responsible for not avoiding the war in South Ossetia in 2008. According to the prime minister, Saakashvili’s actions during the incident are disgraceful.