Georgian Prime Minister Kobakhidze Calls President Zurabishvili an Opposition Puppet

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili is a “puppet of the opposition,” as Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze called her, reports RIA Novosti.

“Salome Zurabishvili herself admitted that she is a president who violated the constitution, and she retained her position thanks to the fact that the National Movement party (the opposition party of former President Mikheil Saakashvili – note from “Lenta.ru”) did not support impeachment. Consequently, she is no longer the president of Georgia, but the president of the “National Movement”, an ordinary puppet. Based on this, her words and statements have no power,” he said.

On August 6, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said that Zurabishvili was considering a plan to pardon Saakashvili because she was in alliance with him and his United National Movement party. According to him, the president retains his post thanks to the former president and his party.

Earlier, Kobakhidze said that the Georgian authorities had taken steps to normalize and reset relations with the United States. According to him, this requires justice, as well as a correct, sound approach. He also stressed that Tbilisi expects reciprocal steps from Washington in this direction.