Georgian Prime Minister Kobakhidze: Country to Join NATO by 2030

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the country would join NATO by 2030. This was reported by TASS.

Kobakhidze called the country’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance absolutely realistic by 2030, despite various problems.

Earlier, Georgia declared its readiness to improve relations with the United States. During a conversation with the US Deputy Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, the Prime Minister of the Republic stated that Georgia is ready for reciprocal steps and “pragmatic, rational and fair approaches.”