Zurabishvili: Postponement of US-Georgia military exercises poses threat to defense capability

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that the postponement of the Georgian-American military exercises “Worthy Partner” is detrimental to the country. The head of state is quoted by RIA News.

In her opinion, postponing the exercises harms the strategic partnership with the United States and threatens Georgia’s defense capability. She compared this situation and the damage it causes to the adoption of the “Russian law,” apparently referring to the law on foreign agents adopted in June.

“Our leadership has no idea where their friends are and where their enemies are, what needs to be done and where peace is. Peace cannot be achieved in isolation and when we are left without partners. We will not have a single resource to strengthen our army, or even to ensure the security of the country,” Zurabishvili explains.

On July 5, it became known that the United States was postponing joint military exercises with Georgia indefinitely due to Tbilisi’s statement about the West’s attempt to drag the country into a confrontation with Russia.