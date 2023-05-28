Head of Georgian Airways: President of Georgia does not want to improve relations with neighboring countries

The head of Georgian Airways, Tamaz Gaiashvili, accused Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili of unwillingness to improve relations with neighboring countries, reports RIA News.

According to him, he hoped that the head of state would establish good relations with her neighbors, but did not hear her do anything that would benefit Georgia in relations with Armenia, Azerbaijan or Russia.

Gaiashvili admitted that, based on Zurabishvili’s speech on Independence Day, when she condemned the ruling authorities for foreign policy, the president could become persona non grata not only for Georgian Airways, but for the whole country.

On May 21, it was reported that the Georgian national air carrier Georgian Airways refused to let Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on board their planes.

On May 20, Georgian Airways made its first direct flight to Moscow in four years. The plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

The President of Georgia convened an emergency briefing on this matter and stated that she would not use the services of the airline. Zurabishvili urged others to follow her example.