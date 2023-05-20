The ruling Georgian Dream party would not want Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili to take part in the EU summit in Brussels this year, as she fears that she may present the Georgian authorities in a bad light, the ex-deputy of the Georgian Parliament, leader of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party Giorgi Lomia.

“Directly, she (Zurabishvili. – Ed.), Maybe, will not harm this process [евроинтеграции Грузии]. But she can just tell a lot of things about Georgian Dream. And the consideration of the issue of granting the status of a candidate may already be suspended, because, for example, a non-democratic government is in power,” Lomiya said.

Earlier, the head of Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze, wrote on his Telegram channel that “if the government believes that the president’s visit will not contribute to Georgia’s obtaining candidate status,” then the government may refuse Zurabishvili’s trip. He himself explained that Zurabishvili was capable of making statements discrediting the republic.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

