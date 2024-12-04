The Police began this Wednesday records in the offices of several opposition parties and organizations who have actively participated in the anti-government protests of recent daysThe United National Movement (MNU) informed EFE in a statement.

“Amid massive protests and the violent police persecution against the peaceful protestersthe authorities of the de facto pro-Russian regime in Georgia have launched a campaign of terror and total repression against opponents,” says the note released by the group, founded by the imprisoned former president, Mikhail Saakashvili.

According to the MNU, the Police raided this Wednesday “opposition offices and activists’ houses” and confiscated computer equipment such as mobile devices and laptops “without presenting search warrants.”

The police arrived at the offices of the MNU Youthas well as the headquarters of the organizations Droa, Girchi and the Coalition for Change.

“Coalition leader Nika Gvaramia was physically attacked and arrested”adds the note.

According to the opposition party, “the violent raids are aimed at intimidating people and repressing protests.”

He Georgian Interior Ministry has so far not confirmed the records.

The news caused suspension of the first debates on public television between representatives of the Government and the opposition about the institutional crisis that the country is experiencing since the parliamentary elections of last October 26, whose results are rejected by the opponents and the West.

In turn, the prime minister, Irakli Kobajidzeassured that the situation is under control and that the authorities will not allow a repetition of the Ukrainian Maidan in Georgia.

According to Kobajidze, “opposition leaders and rich NGOs are hiding in their offices but they will not be able to evade their responsibility” for what is happening in the country.

The number of the detained in the protests in Georgia since the Government’s decision to freeze the accession negotiations with the European Union (EU) until 2028 rose this Wednesday to more than 300 people.

Clashes between law enforcement and protesters also left hundreds injured, including about 150 police officers.

Furthermore, dozens of journalists were injured while covering the protests, a situation denounced these days by the International Federation of Journalists and other organizations.