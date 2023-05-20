Georgian police detained 16 demonstrators near the hotel with guests from Russia

Georgian police officers detained 16 people during a brawl during a demonstration near a hotel near the city of Kvareli in the Kakheti region. On Saturday, May 20, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic.

“Law enforcement officers detained 16 people. All of them were detained in an administrative order,” the law enforcement agencies said.

Supporters of Georgia’s opposition parties began to gather at the hotel on the morning of May 20, after local media reported the day before that relatives of one of the Russian ministers who had come to the wedding were in Georgia. At the entrance to the hotel, reinforced police squads are on duty.

Earlier it was reported that on May 19, a Russian plane landed in Georgia – the first direct flight from Moscow to Tbilisi since 2019. Near the Shota Rustaveli airport and in the center of the Georgian capital, the opposition gathered to protest against direct flights.