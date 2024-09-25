Georgian PM calls Biden’s invitation rescinded ‘not serious’

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze responded to the cancellation of his invitation to a reception with US President Joe Biden, calling this step frivolous. He told journalists about this during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, reports TASS.

He said an invitation to meet with Biden had been sent three days ago but had been rescinded. He stressed that he could not provide a “specific comment” on the matter.

“It’s not serious. It was a kind of humanitarian act for the benefit of [грузинской] opposition, but there will be no practical effect from this for the opposition either,” the politician said.

Earlier, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili commented on the Biden administration’s withdrawal of the invitation to the Georgian Prime Minister. He called on the American authorities to learn hospitality from the Georgian people.