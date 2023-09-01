Georgian deputies launched impeachment proceedings against Georgian President Zurabishvili

The ruling Georgian Dream party has begun impeachment proceedings against the president of the republic, Salome Zurabishvili, due to a series of trips to Europe that were not coordinated with the government. This is reported Sputnik Georgia with reference to party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze.

According to him, the deputies decided to take such a step because of the politician’s gross violation of the republic’s constitution.

“The president represents the country abroad and participates in international negotiations only with the consent of the government,” Kobakhidze said, pointing out that Zarubashvili arranged a tour for herself and negotiated with the Europeans without permission.