Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is undergoing treatment at a private clinic, uses “simulations” during his treatment. This was announced on Tuesday, December 13, by the Minister of Justice of the country, Rati Bregadze.

According to the minister, the department deliberately refrained from this topic, but always called on Saakashvili to submit to doctors and to complete treatment.

“Of course we are dealing with simulations. In this case, I’m not talking about the state of health, but there are certain simulations. There is also relevant evidence of this,” Bregadze told TV channel Rustavi 2.

In addition, if such “simulations” do not stop, then the Ministry of Justice will publish certain personnel for the sake of the security of the country, the people and the preservation of the international image of Georgia.

Earlier, on November 28, Saakashvili’s lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze stated that a medical examination of the former president of Georgia revealed the content of arsenic in his body.

Prior to that, on November 19, Saakashvili’s mother also spoke about heavy metals found in his body. According to her, traces of mercury, barium and thallium were found. Shortly before this, a sharp deterioration in Saakashvili’s health was reported. The politician’s lawyer said that his left arm muscles were atrophied.

The former head of state was detained on October 1, 2021 in Tbilisi after his return to the country on the eve of local elections. A criminal case has been opened against him for illegally crossing the border. The politician was also convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili.

In May 2022, Saakashvili was admitted to the Vivamed civilian clinic in Tbilisi, where he has remained ever since. Later, on September 9, MP Koba Nakopia, who visited Saakashvili in the clinic, said that the politician had lost 30 kg in a year of his imprisonment. According to the deputy, the authorities are responsible for Saakashvili’s condition.