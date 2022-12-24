Two mercenaries from Georgia were killed during the SVO in Ukraine

During a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, two Georgian mercenaries were killed. Footage from their funeral published publication “Russian Spring” in his Telegram channel.

“Two more foreign mercenaries were destroyed in Ukraine, this time from Georgia,” says on the publication’s website.

Earlier it was reported that near the city of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut) in the Donetsk region, a Polish mercenary was killed, speaking on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). We are talking about 35-year-old Daniel Stieber. It is specified that he was the son of a major Polish businessman Miroslav Stieber.