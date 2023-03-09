All those detained for administrative violations at the protests in Tbilisi were released. This was announced on March 9 by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

“All persons detained in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses have been released. Some of the detainees were brought to trial, while the rest were released due to the expiration of their stay in the pre-trial detention center,” the statement reads. statement.

At the same time, operational-search activities continue to identify and detain persons involved in the attack on police officers and other violent actions during protests near the parliament building.

Protests in the Georgian capital began on March 7 due to the fact that the country’s parliament by a majority of votes passed in the first reading the bill “On the transparency of foreign influence.” The document provides for the creation of a register of non-governmental organizations and media receiving foreign funding.

Mass rallies were held in Tbilisi on March 7 and 8. Several dozen protesters were detained by the police. The security forces fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. In response, the protesters threw Molotov cocktails at the police.

On March 9, the unrest continued. Footage of a clash between protesters and special forces in Tbilisi appeared on the Web. The protesters threw various objects at the special forces, after which the police began to use water cannons and tear gas. Later, the security forces forced the demonstrators out of Rustaveli Avenue, where the Georgian parliament is located.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering a question from Izvestia, noted that the state of affairs in Georgia cannot but cause concern for the Russian side, since it is a state neighboring the Russian Federation. However, according to him, Moscow does not want to interfere in what is happening.