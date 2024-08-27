Georgian national team goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has signed a contract with Liverpool

Georgian national football team goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has signed a contract with English club Liverpool. This was reported on website teams.

At the same time, the athlete, who previously played for Valencia, will remain at the Spanish club until the end of the season on loan. Mamardashvili will join Liverpool before the start of the 2025/2026 season. According to the Transfermarkt portal, Liverpool paid 32.5 million euros for the goalkeeper.

The Georgian team has won a ticket to the final part of the European Championship in 2024 for the first time in history. The team advanced to the playoffs of the tournament from the group in third place, having earned four points in three matches. In the match against the Czech Republic, Mamardashvili made the most saves in a European Championship match in the last 12 years.

