Brian Perri goodbye. Elisabetta Canalis seems to be ready to live a new love story. The ex tissue is separating from her husband, the American doctor married in 2014. The separation documents would already be ready and the two would have decided on the terms of the divorce: joint custody of their daughter Skyler Eva and no request for maintenance by the showgirl. That she, apparently, has already found a new love: kickboxing champion Georgian Cimpeanu.

She and her alleged boyfriend, who is 15 years her junior, train together in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old shows off a crazy physique, all muscle, toned and without a shred of extra fat. Even the 44-year-old former tissue is in better shape than ever, after all. After the separation from her husband Brian Perri, the Sardinian continues her life with her daughter Skyler Eva, 7 years old, in California, in the USA, where she lives. She has her commitments on sets, even in Italy, where she flies often, but she never misses sessions in the gym, or outdoors, for her favorite sport. Georgian Cimpenau is always with her. Almost.

Eli and Georgian were spotted some time ago in Milan ‘close neighbors’. The rumor about their bond immediately spread and gossip flew in a swirl in the air. Canalis doesn’t say a word about her private life, but she shows up often and willingly with the athlete.

Cimpenau was born in Villanova di Guidonia, a municipality near Rome, on August 31, 1993. He is a professional athlete and personal trainer of Kick Boxing. He attended the faculty of motor sciences at the University of Tor Vergata in Rome. In his competitive career he conquered the titles of WAKO European and World Champion in kickboxing, He was also WAKO PRO K-1 Rules Italian Champion and WAKO PRO K-1 Rules World Champion.