Georgian billionaire Ivanishvili returned to politics

Billionaire and former Prime Minister of Georgia Bidzina Ivanishvili announced his return to politics. He made the statement at the congress of the ruling Georgian Dream party held on Saturday, reports Interfax.

According to him, this decision was made in connection with “many challenges that have arisen before the country.” “The main national goals for Georgia remain the restoration of sovereignty and unification of the country, integration into the European Union,” he said.

Ivanishvili announced his decision to leave politics in January 2021. Then he stated that he no longer intended to influence what was happening in the country in any way.

The billionaire entered politics in 2011, founding the Georgian Dream party, which won parliamentary elections in the country in 2012. The politician held the post of Prime Minister from October 2012 to November 2013. Since the mid-2000s, he has regularly been included in the Forbes list as one of the richest people on the planet.