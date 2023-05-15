The Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia gave permission for the flights of the company from Russia “Azimut”

The Georgian aviation authorities have issued permission to one Russian airline, Azimuth, to operate flights to the country. This is reported TASS with reference to the Civil Aviation Agency of the Republic.

According to the Georgian aviation authorities, the carrier from Russia will start operating flights to the republic from May 17. “The study of the application of one of the airlines has already been completed, this is Azimuth, which can operate flights from May 17,” said the head of the department, Givi Davitashvili.

According to him, these will be charter flights. It is specified that flights will be operated seven times a week.

Earlier in May, Russian airlines asked the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia to give permission to fly to the country. At the same time, the agency did not specify which Russian air carriers turned to the Georgian authorities.