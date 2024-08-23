Georgian authorities do not intend to remove the article on the desire to join the EU and NATO from the constitution

The Georgian authorities do not intend to remove Article 78 of the Constitution on the desire to join the European Union (EU) and NATO. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic Irakli Kobakhidze, reports TASS.

“I can say unequivocally that we do not plan to either remove or amend Article 78,” he said.

Earlier, the head of Georgia’s ruling party “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia” Bidzina Ivanishvili said that after the autumn parliamentary elections he would hold a Nuremberg trial for former President Mikheil Saakashvili’s opposition party “United National Movement”. According to him, the popular majority “will pass the right verdict on this unity, which has no homeland, foreign agents, ready to sign up for all anti-state tasks.”

Before that, on August 21, Ivanishvili spoke in the Georgian city of Mtskheta on a platform with bulletproof glass. Prime Minister Kobakhidze and other leaders of the ruling party came out with him, but they did not hide behind the bulletproof glass.