TASS: Georgian Airways launched the first flights between St. Petersburg and Tbilisi

The Georgian airline Georgian Airways launched the first flights between St. Petersburg and Tbilisi. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the management company of Pulkovo Airport “Air Gate of the Northern Capital”.

According to the statement, flights will be operated from Pulkovo Airport on Boeing 737 aircraft twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays. In addition, it is noted that convenient connections (flight with landing at one or more points – approx. “Tapes.ru”) at Tbilisi Airport will allow travelers to discover new destinations such as Berlin, Munich, Vienna, Paris, Nice and Larnaca.

First Deputy General Director of Georgian Airways Robert Oganesyan said that it is planned to make the flight daily due to increased demand for the summer season.

Earlier it was reported that the Georgian authorities twice denied Rossiya Airlines direct flights to the country due to European sanctions. In May 2023, the department rejected the Russian carrier’s application to operate regular flights on the Moscow-Tbilisi-Moscow route. On September 14, Rossiya again asked for permission to operate direct flights from Moscow to Tbilisi and Batumi, as well as from St. Petersburg to Tbilisi.