Georgian Airways urged to stop provocations due to the start of flights to Russia

The Georgian airline Georgian Airways called for an end to provocations against itself, which began due to the resumption of direct flights to Russia. This is stated in the statement of the company on the Facebook page (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

It is noted that in connection with the restoration of flights to Russia, “offensive statements are heard” against the company. They recalled that the introduction or cancellation of a visa-free regime, as well as the restoration or termination of air traffic, is the prerogative of states, not airlines.

“It is a shame when our airline is called traitorous. It can be seen even with the naked eye that behind this campaign are those forces that, in order to justify foreign grants, are ready to go against the interests of their own country and people, ”the statement says. Georgian Airways urged Georgians to soberly assess the situation and “support the side of truth”, according to which the company “has been and will serve the interests of Georgia and the Georgian people.”