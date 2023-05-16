Georgian Airways launches ticket sales for direct flights from Tbilisi to Moscow

The Georgian airline Georgian Airways has launched the sale of tickets to Russia. The offer appeared on the official website of the carrier, reports TASS.

So, a one-way flight from Tbilisi to Moscow starts from 840 lari (about 27 thousand rubles). It is specified that tickets are available from May 20.

On May 15, the launch of direct flights from Moscow to Tbilisi was announced by Azimut. Prices for a flight from Russia to Georgia are 17-20 thousand rubles. The representative of the carrier noted that when pricing tickets to Tbilisi, the cost of tickets from Moscow to Yerevan was taken into account.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that lifted the ban on flights to Georgia for Russian air carriers, introduced in 2019. The Russian Foreign Ministry also canceled recommendations to Russians to refrain from traveling to the republic, but called on compatriots to exercise caution and caution.